Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.