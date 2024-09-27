Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.