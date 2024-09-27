Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

CHGCY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.