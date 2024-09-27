Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.64.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.90 million. Research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0993852 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.