Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $209.59 and last traded at $209.56, with a volume of 685626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.85.

The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cintas by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $84,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cintas by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

