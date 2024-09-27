Citigroup Raises First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $21.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 155.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,473 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,898 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 255,807 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

