Citigroup Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $77.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of ROKU opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

