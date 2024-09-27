CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

CMS opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $70.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

