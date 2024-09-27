Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

