Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNXC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 632,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,832. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.