Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNXC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 632,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,832. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Earnings History for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.