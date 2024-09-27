Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Conifer Price Performance
NASDAQ CNFRZ opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Conifer has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
About Conifer
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Conifer
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.