Contrasting Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) & Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shiseido and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Acura Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.59 $153.49 million $0.17 162.18 Acura Pharmaceuticals $1.56 million 0.20 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 1.03% 1.54% 0.77% Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shiseido beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.