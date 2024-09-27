Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CORZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.18.

CORZ opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

