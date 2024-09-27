Cormark Upgrades New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE) to Moderate Buy

Cormark upgraded shares of New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of New Stratus Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

New Stratus Energy stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. New Stratus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

