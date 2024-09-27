Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells £3,611.85 in Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas OShea sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £3,611.85 ($4,836.44).

Creightons Price Performance

Creightons stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.21. Creightons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.46).

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. Creightons’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Read More

