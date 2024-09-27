Critical Comparison: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) versus DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and BuzzFeed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $8.64 billion 6.82 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -132.43 BuzzFeed $227.33 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

This is a summary of recent ratings for DoorDash and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 23 0 2.70 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash presently has a consensus price target of $145.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -4.24% -5.91% -3.69% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DoorDash beats BuzzFeed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.