Critical Survey: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Parallax Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:PRLX)

Parallax Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:PRLX – Get Free Report) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Parallax Health Sciences and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parallax Health Sciences N/A N/A N/A ICON Public 8.57% 12.06% 6.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parallax Health Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICON Public $8.12 billion 2.91 $612.34 million $8.22 34.81

This table compares Parallax Health Sciences and ICON Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Parallax Health Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Parallax Health Sciences and ICON Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parallax Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ICON Public 0 0 11 1 3.08

ICON Public has a consensus price target of $351.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%.

Summary

ICON Public beats Parallax Health Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. is an integrated digital healthcare company. It is engaged in the provision of personalized patient care through remote healthcare services, behavioral health systems, and Point-of-Care diagnostic testing. The firm operates through the following segments: Remote Patient Monitoring, Behavioral Health Systems, and Corporate. The Remote Patient Monitoring segment offers a technology platform that includes a complete remote patient care delivery system through PHM. The Behavioral Health Systems segment includes the intellectual property, Reliable Evidence-Based Outcomes Optimization Technologies, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parallax Behavioral Health, Inc. The Corporate segment consists of management and administrative services. The company was founded on July 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

