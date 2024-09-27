CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance
Shares of CAPL opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $783.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
Further Reading
