CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $345.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.48 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $160.67 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

