Crown’s (CCK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,006 shares of company stock worth $2,694,849. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crown by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crown by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

