Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $114.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Cybin stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.42. Cybin has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Cybin by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,403 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

