D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) Head to Head Contrast

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and Benchmark Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 7 0 3.00 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $2.54, indicating a potential upside of 158.72%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -661.66% N/A -111.58% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Benchmark Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 22.54 -$82.71 million ($0.53) -1.85 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Wave Quantum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Benchmark Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

