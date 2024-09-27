Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 1,781.0% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

DSEEY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

