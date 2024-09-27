Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dana

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.57 on Friday. Dana has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $388,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.