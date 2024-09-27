David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,166,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

