David F. Dierker Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

