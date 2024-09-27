David Joseph Topper Sells 11,626 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $110,214.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 531.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,421,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

