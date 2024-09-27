DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 193.2% in September

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,780. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

