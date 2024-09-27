Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.88.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 387,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $5,234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,734,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 55,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

