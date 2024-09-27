DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOYU. Citigroup reduced their price target on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.95. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

