Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on D.UN. Cormark decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.28.
In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Corporate insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
