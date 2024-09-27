Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on D.UN. Cormark decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.28.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$22.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.44. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The company has a market cap of C$362.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Corporate insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.