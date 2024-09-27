DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.52. 21,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

