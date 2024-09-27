Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

