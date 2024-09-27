Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells $4,194,768.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $28.33 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,237 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

