Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $321.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.87. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

