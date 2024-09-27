Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $321.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.87. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
