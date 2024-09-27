Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

BOKF opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

