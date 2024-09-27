F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $221.34 on Tuesday. F5 has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $223.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,705 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6,700.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 48.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

