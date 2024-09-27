Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

