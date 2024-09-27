Financial Analysis: HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) versus Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 3.08% 17.00% 5.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HRsoft and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $81.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.64%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than HRsoft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HRsoft and Concentrix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concentrix $7.11 billion 0.47 $313.84 million $4.32 11.93

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Summary

Concentrix beats HRsoft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

