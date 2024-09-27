First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $164,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $16,719,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

