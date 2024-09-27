First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCP stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
