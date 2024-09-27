First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Buys $49,593.81 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,014.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCF opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

