First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.33.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
