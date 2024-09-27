First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.