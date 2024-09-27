First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 30th

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41.

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

