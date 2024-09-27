First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $30.62 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

