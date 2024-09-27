First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 96.7% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FEMB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

