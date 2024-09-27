First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 96.7% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
FEMB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $30.11.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.