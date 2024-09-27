First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $580.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.