First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $580.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.