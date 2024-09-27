First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $37.78 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.