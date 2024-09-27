First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $37.78 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

