First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.89 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

