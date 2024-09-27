First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of FMB opened at $51.89 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.
