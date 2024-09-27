First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365. The company has a market cap of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

