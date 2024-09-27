First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

