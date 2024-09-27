First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.